Johnnie Walker-maker Diageo names Debra Crew as new CEO; joins ranks of a handful of women

Maker of popular spirits such as Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, Diageo, appointed Debra Crew as its new CEO. Crew will replace long-time boss Ivan Menezes to become one of only a handful of women to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Crew will take up her new role on July 1, joining the ranks of nine other such women CEOs.

Former COO Crew’s elevation to CEO comes as Diageo is trying to cement its dominance in the US and establish several premium brands. The industry veteran was the President of Diageo North America, its largest market, and Global Supply from 2020.

The new CEO was a former US military intelligence officer, and had als served as the previous CEO of tobacco company Reynolds American. She had also worked with Pepsico, Kraft Foods, Nestle and Mars.

Crew said she will focus on continuing Diageo's track record of building world-leading brands and enhancing its reputation as one of the most responsible businesses in the most exciting consumer products category.

Outgoing CEO Ivan Menezes had joined Diageo in 1997, and has been credited with growing its sales sharply and steering the company through multiple brand acquisitions as well as a major sustainability overhaul.

Under his leadership the company became responsible for about a tenth - or 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) - of the United Kingdom's total food and drinks exports.

Ivan Menezes said, "It has been an enormous honour leading Diageo over the past decade. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved during that time, and I would like to thank my 28,000 talented colleagues around the world for all of their hard work, creativity and passion. I would also like to thank the Board for their encouragement, challenge and support over the years.”

Javier Ferrán, Chairman, Diageo, said, “The Board has diligently planned for Ivan's successor, and we are delighted to have appointed a leader of Debra's calibre to the role. Debra has been a highly valued member of Diageo's leadership team in recent years with an impressive track record of delivery both at Diageo and across other global consumer goods companies. She has deep consumer industry expertise as well as proven strategic capabilities, strong operational performance and a clear ability to build and lead teams. I have no doubt that Diageo is in the right hands for the next phase of its growth."

