Mechanics, electricians now earning more than office workers: New study on blue-collar jobs

Artificial intelligence is often portrayed as a threat to jobs, but a new study suggests the technology is also creating a boom in demand for skilled workers who build, power, and maintain the infrastructure behind it.

According to an analysis by talent firm Randstad of more than 50 million job postings, demand for electricians in India has surged 242% over the past four years. Hiring for HVAC technicians has risen 200%, while demand for robotics technicians has jumped by more than 500%, underscoring how the AI and automation boom is creating opportunities in technical trades.

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The findings, first reported by The Times of India, highlight the growing need for workers who support the physical backbone of the digital economy. Data centres require uninterrupted electricity, cooling systems must operate round the clock, and factories increasingly rely on automation equipment that needs installation and maintenance.

Describing the trend as a "labour flip", Randstad India Managing Director and CEO Viswanath PS said skilled technical trades are beginning to outperform many traditional entry-level office jobs.

The shift is also evident in wages.

Randstad's analysis found that blue-collar wages in India are growing at an average annual rate of 5.7%, compared with 4% for entry-level white-collar positions. As a result, the salary gap between skilled trades workers and office employees is narrowing rapidly.

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Some specialised technical roles are already earning significantly more than basic desk jobs. Mechanics involved in robotics and specialised maintenance earn an average annual salary of $9,106 (about ₹8.65 lakh), while plant and machine operators earn around $7,815 (about ₹7.42 lakh).

Workers in the building and construction sector earn about $5,420 annually (roughly ₹5.15 lakh), while electricians, including those involved in HVAC installation and wiring, earn approximately $3,296 (around ₹3.13 lakh).

By comparison, entry-level white-collar positions such as data-entry operators and junior accounting professionals earn around $2,711 annually (about ₹2.58 lakh). Many of these jobs are also increasingly exposed to automation and AI-driven efficiencies.

Hiring trends mirror the wage data. Randstad's analysis found that India's blue-collar job volumes grew 93% between 2022 and 2026, driven largely by infrastructure projects and the rapid expansion of AI-related facilities.

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White-collar employment has also expanded by more than 40% during the same period, making India one of the few major economies experiencing growth across both segments.

(Conversion taken at Rs 95 to a dollar)