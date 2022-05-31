Mensa Brands achieves Rs 1500-cr revenue run rate in a year: CEO Ananth Narayanan

Mensa Brands has achieved Rs 1,500 crore revenue run rate in one year, confirmed founder and CEO Ananth Narayanan. The company aims to become a Rs 3,000-crore run rate business in the year ahead.

Ananth Narayanan said, "We're thrilled that in just one year, we've achieved a Rs 1,500-crore run-rate with 20+ outstanding brands, including five breakout category leaders. Our team has built a sustainable business model supported by a market-leading technology platform, and we are proud to have served more than 5 million customers. We look forward to the exciting year ahead as we continue to build our brands into household names, partner with 20 more exciting brands, and become a Rs 3,000-crore run-rate business with continued profitability."

The company stated that it has become India’s largest D2C tech-led house of brands with over 20 brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle within one year of operations.

Mensa Brands stated in a release that its key brands are growing exponentially at over 80 per cent while generating profits.

The company also has plans to hire 700 employees in the coming year. It currently has 700 employees across its offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Gurgaon.

Mensa works closely with partner brands to accelerate growth on both marketplaces and D2C channels in India and globally.

More than half of Mensa’s brands are available outside India across the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Singapore, and UAE.

The Mensa Brands team is led by Ananth Narayanan, who was previously the CEO of Myntra and Medlife and a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company. The company is backed by marquee global investors including Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Prosus, and Tiger Global Management.

