Metropolis Healthcare acquires Scientific Pathology to expand in western UP

Metropolis Healthcare Limited has announced the acquisition of Scientific Pathology, a diagnostic chain in Agra, to expand its business-to-consumer (B2C) network in western Uttar Pradesh. The acquisition, valued between ₹55 crore and ₹83 crore, will be executed through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA), with Metropolis taking over Scientific Pathology’s laboratories and collection centres.

Scientific Pathology, founded in 1984 by Dr Ashok Kumar Sharma, operates three laboratories and eleven collection centres, including two NABL-accredited labs. The company reported a turnover of ₹26 crore in FY24, with 90% of its revenue coming from walk-in patients.

Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of integrating regional diagnostic chains into its network.

“Metropolis has carried out over 20 acquisitions, integrating B2C labs in key cities and turning them into regional hubs for expansion. This approach has helped build consumer healthcare brands across different micro-markets in India,” she said. “Scientific Pathology’s focus on B2C and its long-standing presence in the region align with our vision, she said adding that Dr Sharma would remain part of the leadership team.

The acquisition is part of a broader trend of consolidation in India’s diagnostics sector, as larger players expand through mergers to increase their reach and operational scale.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, CEO of Metropolis Healthcare, said Uttar Pradesh is a key growth market, with an estimated size of ₹2,000 crore. “This acquisition is part of our plan to increase our presence in the region and improve access to diagnostics,” he said.

The company currently operates eight labs and over 80 franchise partners in Uttar Pradesh and plans to use Scientific Pathology as a regional reference lab. “By introducing our specialised test portfolio and expanding through a structured franchise model, we aim to improve access to diagnostics in the region,” Chemmenkotil added.

Dr Sharma said the partnership would enhance diagnostic capabilities in Agra and neighbouring towns. “With Metropolis’ expertise and an extensive test portfolio of over 4,000 tests, we will be able to bring more healthcare services to patients,” he said.