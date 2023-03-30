MoD signs 10 contracts worth Rs 5,498 cr with Bharat Electronics for armed forces

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed ten contracts worth Rs 5,498 crore with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), said the firm in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. Here are the contracts:

AIR FORCE PROJECTS:

a) EW Suite Equipment for Medium Lift Helicopter (90 Nos.) has been signed with BEL Bangalore. It is indigenously designed and developed by the DRDO lab, Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC). It comprises of Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) will significantly enhance the combatsurvivability of IAF helicopters while undertaking operational missions against

adversaries — ground-based as well as airborne radars and heat seeking shoulder fired missiles with effective countermeasures.

b) AMC for Akash Missile System has been signed for Maintenance of two Squadrons with BEL Bangalore. AMS is a medium range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, developed by DRDO and manufacture by BEL. AMS includes Surveillance Radar, Fire Control Radar, Control and Command Centre developed by BEL. The Akash Missile system can target aircrafts upto 30 km away and has the capabilities to neutralise aerial threats like fighter jets, cruise missiles and Air-toSurface Missiles. It is fully integrated with C4I and equipped with ECCM features.

ARMY PROJECTS:

a) Automated Air Defence Control & Reporting System (Project Akashteer) has been signed with BEL Ghaziabad. It will enable monitoring of low level airspace over the battle areas of Indian Army and effectively control the Ground Based Air

Defence Weapon Systems.



b) Instant Fire Detection and Supressing System IFDSS for T 72 has been signed with BEL Kotdwara. IFDSS is indigenously designed by DRDO and will be manufactured by BEL, Kotdwara.

NAVY PROJECTS:

a) Software Defined Radio (SDR) (1265 Nos.) - Portables for Indian Navy are latest state-of-the-art radios which have been indigenously developed, jointly by DEAL (DRDO) and BEL. The SDR portables are developed in three configurations viz. SDR Manpack, SDR Fixed Pack and SDR hand held, to meet the specific operational requirements of Indian Navy. SDR Portables are new generation software defined radio that supports multi band, multi-channel, multi role/ mission operation with voice/data to meet the needs of network-centric warfare of Indian Navy. These radios are feature rich compact radios which provides the flexibility of enhancing the performance by implementation of futuristic waveforms on the same hardware using software programmability.

b) HD VLF HF Receiver (1178 Nos.) is communication equipment, designed to Receive and Demodulate Data/ Voice in VLF and HF Band of operation in the ships and submarines of Indian Navy. The equipment incorporates advanced DSP technology with inbuilt high grade encryption. With induction of this state of the art equipment, Naval forces will be modernized for secure and higher data capability. The equipment is productionizsd by BEL, Panchkula with ToT from design agency

DEAL DRDO Dehradun.

c) Sarang (12 Nos.) will be installed on Kamov 31 Helicopters of Indian Navy, which intercepts, detects and identifies the Radar emitters comprising state-of-the-art technologies. The project is indigenously designed and developed by DLRL and

manufactured by BEL, Hyderabad.

d) Three more projects were signed with Indian Navy - INS-SA, CMS for P17 & P28, Varuna EW.

"All these are flagship projects showcasing the indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities of Indian defence industry led by BEL, involving other public sectors, private sectors and MSMEs. These projects will add another milestone to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India," said BEL in a statement.