MSMEs at the forefront: CII Karnataka focuses on growth, ESG compliance, skill development

N. Venu, the Chairman of CII Karnataka and MD & CEO of Hitachi Energy India & South Asia, reaffirmed CII Karnataka’s commitment to growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, globalisation, and building trust. Addressing a press briefing in Bengaluru, he highlighted the theme “Globally Competitive Karnataka – Partnerships for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.”

CII Karnataka aims to create a thriving business environment by collaborating closely with the government. The focus will be on policy advocacy, thought leadership, inclusiveness, ecosystem competitiveness, sustainability, and fostering global linkages, and international partnerships.

Key areas include technology and innovation, clean and alternative energy, GCC, MSME growth, and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, solar and mobile phones (electronic). The ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, which targets cities around Bengaluru with development, will empower Tier-II and Tier-III cities like Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, etc, in improving ease of doing business, skilling programs, and energy efficiency. Through strategic collaborations with stakeholders, academia, start-ups, and international consulates, CII Karnataka is committed to fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and globally competitive state.

“India has set a goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 and meet 50% of its energy requirement through renewables by 2030. Recognising the importance of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors, there will be a continued emphasis on energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption. The energy transition presents a significant opportunity for businesses engaged in generation, transmission, distribution, or consumption.” Venu added.



As MSMEs is one of the major focus sectors, CII noted that there are cluster of development happening to upskill and also enable MSMEs adopt ESG compliance.



Rabindra Srikantan, Vice Chairman of CII Karnataka and Founder and Managing Director, ASM Technologies Ltd., added, “CII Karnataka’s commitment to growth aligns with the aspirations of the state. Our vision is to create a vibrant, sustainable Karnataka. MSMEs play a vital role in Karnataka’s economic landscape. It is crucial to support industry through services that drive competitiveness, sustainability and transformation, build business connects and linkages to growth through partnerships.”

Sunrise sectors like aerospace, electric mobility, healthcare, and agritech promise significant growth and job creation. While Karnataka contributes greatly to India’s GDP, most growth is centered in Bengaluru. The ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative aims to boost economic contributions from Tier II and III cities across the state.

CII said it will actively engage with stakeholders, including international consulates, to seek business opportunities, enhance job preparedness through focused programs, and support entrepreneurship and leadership development via initiatives like the CII Indian Women Network and CII Young Indians.