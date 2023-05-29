scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Mukesh Ambani-backed EV maker Altigreen may raise Rs 700 cr: Report

Feedback

Mukesh Ambani-backed EV maker Altigreen may raise Rs 700 cr: Report

The electric cargo vehicle maker is looking to ramp up its production and invest in new models, said the report

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mukesh Ambani-backed EV maker Altigreen may raise Rs 700 cr: Report Mukesh Ambani-backed EV maker Altigreen may raise Rs 700 cr: Report

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani-backed Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt Ltd. is considering raising about Rs 700 crore as it looks to ramp up operations, said a report on Monday.

The electric cargo vehicle maker is looking to ramp up its production and invest in new models, reported Bloomberg quoting sources.

The company is seeking a valuation of around $350 million in the new funding round, said the report adding some of its existing investors could sell their shares.

Altigreen CEO Amitabh Saran confirmed to Bloomberg that the company aims to wrap up its latest funding round by July.

Founded in 2013, Bengaluru-based Altigreen designs and manufactures electric cargo three-wheelers and has an annual production capacity of 55,000 vehicles, according to its website. The firm raised around Rs 300 crore in a series A round last year that was led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Ambani’s Reliance New Energy Ltd., Xponentia Capital Partners, Momentum Venture Capital and Accurant International also participated.

Last year, the company had expanded its manufacturing capacity with an investment of Rs 80 crore in a new production facility in Malur, Karnataka.

Also Read : NBCUniversal and JioCinema sign multi-year deal to bring global entertainment to India

Published on: May 29, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement