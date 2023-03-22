Mukesh Ambani is only Indian among world's top 10 billionaires, shows Hurun Global Rich List

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is the only Indian in the world's top 10 billionaires list, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List. With a total wealth of $82 billion, Mukesh Ambani, 66, has surpassed Gautam Adani, 61.

Adani, who lost $28 billion in wealth, or Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-2023 due to the scathing Hindenburg report, slipped to the second spot among Indian billionaires and had a net worth of $53 billion. Mukesh Ambani too saw a dip in his fortunes as his wealth fell 20 per cent to $82 billion during this period.

Other Indian billionaires on the list are Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, who is in the third spot with $27 billion net worth. Shiv Nadar and family ranked fourth with a net worth of $26 billion, followed by Lakshmi Mittal at fifth with $20 billion.



Top billionaires in the world

According to the Hurun list, the number of billionaires dropped to 3,112 in 2023 as compared to 3,384 in the previous corresponding period. The report stated that this would reverse and accelerate in the long-run once the equity markets stage a recovery.

The report noted that the number of billionaires dropped by 8 per cent and their total wealth dropped by 10 per cent as compared with 2022. Around 1,078 billionaires saw their wealth increase, of which 176 were new faces. About 2,479 saw their wealth decrease or stay the same.

Among the top billionaires, Jeff Bezos of Amazon saw her wealth deplete by $70 billion in 2023 to $118 billion, followed by Tesla's Elon Musk, who saw his fortunes dip by $48 billion to $157 billion.