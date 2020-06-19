Myntra hires 5,000 employees for 'End of Reason Sale'

Online fashion and lifestyle store Myntra has hired 5,000 employees across its supply chain and customer care departments for its 12th edition of 'End of Reason Sale' that started on June 19. The sale will end on June 22.

This will be the first time Myntra's employees will work from home during a sale. The entire EORS event has been managed digitally by employees connecting with each other through live video conferencing. During the End of Reason Sale, shoppers from across the country will have access to over 7 lakh options from 3,000 plus brands. Myntra expects about 30 lakh people to shop on its platform during the sale.

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said categories like fashion essentials, women's ethnic wear, kidswear, active and sportswear, and beauty and personal care have seen strong growth in the 'Unlock 1.0' phase, and are also expected to drive sales during EORS.

"Our teams are geared to handle 20,000 orders per minute during peak, and over 7.5 lakh concurrent users at peak...we are expecting 3 million people to shop during the 12th edition of the EORS," Nagaram said. Also, 15,000 kirana partners will cater to 75 per cent of the overall deliveries spanning about 300 cities, the CEO added. Over 3,500 Indian handloom products from more than 400 brands are being offered on the platforma, giving impetus to SMEs, Nagaram said.

Besides, the fashion e-tailer has also introduced "recharge leave", that is two days off for all employees after wrapping up the sale. In the previous edition of the sale, Myntra had seen 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items.

