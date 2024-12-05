Myntra introduces 30-min hyper-speed delivery with M-Now

Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion e-commerce platforms, has launched a new 30-minute delivery feature called ‘M-Now.’

Touted as a first-of-its-kind initiative by a major vertical player globally, Myntra aims to redefine convenience by delivering fashion at hyper speed. The service is initially live in Bengaluru and will soon be rolled out to other cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, according to the company’s official release.

This service, currently offering over 10,000 styles across categories like fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, is set to expand to over 1 lakh styles within the next 3-4 months. The feature is seamlessly integrated into the Myntra app, ensuring a smooth user experience.

Myntra’s latest initiative comes amid India’s booming quick commerce wave, where platforms are rapidly expanding beyond groceries to include categories like fashion, electronics, and food. Among the Indian e-commerce giants—Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa—Myntra stands out as one of the first to introduce ultra-fast delivery for fashion.

Through M-Now, Myntra users can access collections from leading global brands such as Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, ONLY, Jack & Jones, and Metro Shoes. High-end beauty brands, including Huda Beauty, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Forest Essentials, Carolina Herrera, and Dyson, are also part of the offering.

Additionally, homegrown labels like Roadster, Bewakoof, Campus Sutra, and Dressberry are available via the service.

Speaking on this new development, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “Fashion, a highly aspirational category, thrives on a diverse selection that empowers customers to style their complete look. As enablers, we are truly grateful for Myntra’s strong association with leading brands across the globe, which are at the front and center of catering to the evolving fashion aspirations of the country. Together with the brands, M-Now will play a transformative role in advancing our collective mission to expand fashion possibilities and reshape India’s lifestyle shopping experience. This is just the beginning, and as we advance in our M-Now journey, Myntra will continue to sharpen the offering on multiple fronts, including selection and the speed promise.”