Naveen Jindal to Pawan Munjal: Money top CEOs make and how their firms have performed

Data available from corporate database ACE Equity showed that Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp received the annual remuneration of Rs. 99.55 crore in FY23, followed by Kalanithi Maran, Chairman and Kavery Kalanithi, whole-time director; of the Sun TV Network both taking home Rs.87.50 crore each as annual remuneration are India’s top three highest paid business leaders.

Besides, Thierry Delaporte, who recently stepped down from his position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wipro, received remuneration of Rs. 82.41 crore in FY23, Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, received Rs. 73.83 crore, Murali K Divi Managing Director of Divi's Laboratories received Rs. 70.49 crore, Sandeep Kalra Chief Executive Officer of Persistent Systems got Rs. 61.66 crore and HM Bangur Chairman of Shree Cement received remuneration of Rs. 54.75 crore are among the India’s highest paid CEOs. Here are the details how their respective companies have performed in the stock markets in the last one year.

Hero MotoCorp: This stock has surged 79% to Rs. 4,492 a piece on April 26, 2024 from Rs. 2,506 on April 26, 2023. Hero MotoCorp has a current market capitalization of Rs. 89,802 crore. In the nine months period (April to December 2023) or first three quarters of FY24 It has posted total revenues at Rs. 28,172 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 2,844 crore. The PAT has surged 46% YOY.

Sun TV Network: This stock has jumped 58% to Rs. 664 from Rs. 420.2 a year ago. Sun TV has a current market capitalization of Rs. 26,165 crore. In the first three quarters of FY24 It has posted a PAT of Rs. 1505.5 crore and gross sales at Rs. 3,320 crore. The profit increased 13% YOY.

Wipro: it has given 24% return in a year as stock closed at Rs. 464.65 on April 26, 2024 and has latest m-cap of Rs. 2.43 lakh crore. In the nine months period (April to December 2023) of FY24 It has posted gross sales at Rs. 67,552 crore and profit of Rs. 8,257 crore. However PAT declined 0.3% YOY.

Jindal Steel & Power: with 63% annual return JSPL it has latest stock price of Rs. 932 and m-cap of Rs. 95,067 crore. In the first three quarters of FY24 It has posted a profit of Rs. 5,010 crore and gross sales at Rs. 42,243 crore. PAT for nine months period has surged 84% YOY.

Divi's Laboratories has gained 25% in a year. It has latest stock price of Rs. 4,025 and m-cap of Rs. 1.07 lakh crore. In the first three quarters of FY24 Divi’s labs has posted a profit of Rs. 1,062 crore and gross sales at Rs. 5,542 crore. However PAT has declined 29% YOY.

While the stocks of Persistent Systems gained (52%), Shree Cement up (1%), Mphasis up (31%) and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility stock surged (85%) in 12 months period.