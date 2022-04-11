Nestle India declares interim dividend; check details

Nestle India, the country's largest pure play food company, on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the year 2022. The company follows January-December financial year.



"This is to inform you that the board of directors at their meeting held today declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2022 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company of 9,64,15,716 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs 10 each," the company said in an exchange filing.



Neslte has fixed April 22, 2022 as the record date for the dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on May 6, along with the final dividend for 2021, if approved by the shareholders at its annual general meeting scheduled to be held on April 12, 2022.



The maker of popular packaged foods, like Maggi instant noodles and KitKat wafers, had reported a 19.99 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for October-December quarter of 2021 at Rs 386.66 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,739.32 crore during the quarter, up 8.93 per cent YoY.



The company's board will consider the financial results for January-March quarter of 2022 at its meeting scheduled to be held on April 21, 2022.



Shares of Nestle India on Monday ended 0.10 per cent higher at Rs 18,450 on the BSE.



