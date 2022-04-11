Koo CEO urges Elon Musk to work with Twitter's Indian rival

Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna has requested Tesla CEO Elon Musk to work with his local microblogging site. Radhakrishna approached the tech billionaire a couple of hours after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk had decided not to join the board of the micro-blogging platform.

Radhakrishna tagged Musk in a tweet and wrote, "Let's talk some time! We're young, agile and dreaming big! Koo being built as the future of social media Koo."

"Your specific point on democratised verification already done btw," added the Koo CEO. He was referencing to Koo's recent announcement regarding voluntary self-verification for all users.

@elonmusk let's talk sometime! We're young, agile and dreaming big! Koo being built as the future of social media 🙂 @kooindia. Your specific point on democratised verification already done btw. — Aprameya (@aprameya) April 11, 2022

This is not the first time that Aprameya Radhakrishna has approached Elon Musk, requesting him to work with Koo. In March, Radhakrishna made a similar request to the SpaceX CEO.

Responding to a poll posted by Musk about Twitter adhering to its principle of free speech, Radhakrishna wrote, "Hey Elon! Try us out Koo. We're a decentralised approach to microblogging where we are giving a voice to the larger non-English audience of the world and allow for the nuances of every country's laws."

Hey Elon! Try us out @kooindia. We're a decentralised approach to microblogging where we are giving a voice to the larger non English audience of the world and allow for the nuances of every country's laws. — Aprameya (@aprameya) March 25, 2022

Last Tuesday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had announced that Musk had been appointed to the micro-blogging platform's board. The announcement came a day after SpaceX founder Elon Musk disclosed that he had bought a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter.

However, this morning, Agrawal posted that Musk had decided not to join Twitter's board.

Meanwhile, on April 6, Koo launched a voluntary self-verification feature for obtaining a green tick on the user's profile. Users who are keen to authenticate their identity, can self-verify their profile using their Government-approved ID card in 30 seconds. Before this, Koo was only accepting Aadhar card for self-verification.

To verify the account, the user will have to enter the Government-ID number, enter the OTP they will receive on the registered mobile number, and on successful authentication, a green tick on the profile will appear.

