New book uncovers a twist in Ratan and Noel Tata’s family history. Here's what we know

The Tata family legacy just got a twist. A new biography reveals a never-before-documented connection between Ratan Tata and his half-brother Noel Tata, both sharing a direct bloodline with Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. This revelation comes from Ratan Tata: A Life, authored by retired bureaucrat Thomas Mathew.

Related Articles

According to Mathew, historical records point to a common ancestor named Bhikha Tata, confirming that Naval Tata, father to both Ratan and Noel, shares a bloodline with the founder. Naval Tata, adopted into the family, was previously known for his association through his mother, a niece of Jamsetji’s wife. However, a direct paternal connection had never been established until now.

The book, as reported by The Economic Times, uncovers documents kept with Parsi priests in Navsari, Gujarat, which detail this ancestry. “We thought it would be interesting to dive deep, especially because some doubted Ratan’s Tata heritage. After years of searching, we confirmed Naval and Jamsetji shared a common ancestor,” Mathew was quoted as saying in the report.

This discovery adds another layer to the Tata family’s narrative. It matters, particularly for the Parsi community, where lineage is deeply significant. Homi Ranina, ex-trustee of the Parsi Panchayat, told ET, “A clear Tata lineage matters. Earlier, Parsis had larger families, but today, Noel and his children will carry on the Tata name and values.”

Ratan Tata, who passed away in October, was known for his bachelor status, leaving Noel Tata and his family to sustain the legacy. Noel’s three children, Leah, Neville, and Maya, have recently taken on roles in Tata Trusts’ philanthropic initiatives, solidifying their future within the group.

Naval Tata’s adoption by Navajbai Tata was instrumental in bringing him into the family. His story adds complexity to an already rich heritage, one rooted in industrial ambition and a commitment to philanthropy.