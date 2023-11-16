'New world record,' says Gautam Adani as Mumbai airport handles 1,032 flights on Diwali eve

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday hailed Mumbai airport setting a new world record with 1,032 air traffic movements (ATMs) on November 11. This is a new single-day record for the Adani Group-run airport in terms of flight activity, on the back of high passenger footfall during Diwali.

While scheduled airlines operated 946 flights on Saturday (departure plus arrivals), charter and cargo movements in Mumbai were 38 and 44 respectively. Additionally, there were four ferry flights.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) surpassed its previous record of 1,004 flight movements registered on December 9, 2018.

Each departure or arrival at an airport is classified as an air traffic movement.

“This milestone reflects CSMIA's capability to handle increased air traffic with precision while maintaining high standards of safety, security, and passenger service,” the airport said in a statement.

"New World Record! Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official has outdone itself by managing 1,032 flights in a single day on just one runway. Kudos to the AAI Navigation Team, ATC, airline partners and Team Adani for their collaboration and tireless efforts. Proud Moment," posted Gautam Adani on X platform (formerly Twitter).

Jeet Adani, Gautam Adani's younger son, who is spearheading the Adani Airports business said the achievement is a "testament to our in-terminal excellence".

"Record day at @CSMIA_Official ! Nov 11, 1,032 flights soared, testament to our in-terminal excellence. Kudos to our outstanding partners & on-ground staff who share our commitment to exceptional experiences. Moving forward, we refine the balance of travel, tech, & personal touch. @AAI_Official," said Jeet Adani on X platform.

Adani Airports business is part of Adani Group's flagship arm Adani Enterprises Ltd.

In 2020, Adani Group acquired 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a joint venture between the Airports Authority of India and GVK Industries.