'Not about hours clocked in': Marico's Harsh Mariwala weighs in on Narayana Murthy's 'work 70 hours a week' remark

Marico's founder and chairman Harsh Mariwala on Sunday weighed in on the ongoing debate that has ensued after Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said youngsters should work 70 hours a week as India's work productivity was one of the lowest in the world.

Mariwala, however, said that instead of work hours clocked in, it should be about the quality and passion that one brings to those hours. "Reflecting on the recent sentiments expressed by Mr. Narayana Murthy regarding the youth working 70 hours a week, I feel compelled to share my perspective. Undeniably, hard work is the backbone of success, but it is not about the hours clocked in. It's about the quality and passion one brings to those hours," the industrialist said in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mariwala was referring to Murthy's comments at a recent podcast with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai wherein he urged youngsters to work for 70 hours per week in order to be able to compete with economies like China. Murthy also said that apart from improving work productivity, India needs to reduce corruption in government and delays in government to compete with countries that have made tremendous progress in the last 2-3 decades.

The Marico founder said that to ensure that the youth is truly engaged and motivated, it is important that they are placed in roles that not only challenge them but also encourage growth and learning. "When an individual sees a path where hard work translates to a promising future, they are naturally inclined to give their best," Mariwala noted.

Mariwala also said it is imperative that organisations cultivate a work culture "rooted in transparency, trust and meritocracy which is devoid of gossiping, backbiting and politicking". "The ultimate objective should be to make work so invigorating and rewarding that the paradigm of work-life balance seamlessly integrates. When young professionals are passionate and see purpose in what they do, the need to 'balance' becomes a harmonious blend of personal and professional fulfillment," he said towards the end of his post on X.

Mariwala was, however, not the only one to disagree with Murthy. UpGrad's Ronnie Screwvala also said in his post on X that increasing productivity is not only about clocking in longer hours but also about getting better at what you do. "Boosting productivity isn't just about working longer hours. It's about getting better at what you do- Upskilling, having a positive work environment, and fair pay for the work done. Quality of work done> clocking in more hours," Screwvala said.

