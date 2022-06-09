NPCI Bharat BillPay on-boards CRED as key agent institution; bill payments to be made easier 

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) subsidiary NPCI Bharat BillPay has on-boarded digital payments platform CRED as a key agent institution for providing easy bill payment solutions to CRED members. An agent institution refers to an entity that either wishes to or currently offers the customers services like bill payment, collection and aggregation services via physical or digital channels.

With this collaboration, CRED users will be able to make recurring bill payments like electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, education fees, water and municipal taxes conveniently, as per the NPCI release.

They will also be able to see updated transaction history, set transaction alerts and reminders and raise/track complaints online for Bharat BillPay transactions using the CRED app. As an agent institution, CRED will create member touchpoints, provide member assistance (registration, quickpay, complaint resolution), instant confirmation, awareness (payment and charges), BBPS visibility, etc.

Here’s how users can benefit from this feature

Step 1: Open CRED app and hit “Pay” tab

Step 2: Allow CRED to collect details of pending bills or select the category of bills that you want to pay (electricity, mobile recharge, etc.)

Step 3: Select the bill fetched by CRED or enter biller and account details by yourself

Step 4: Check or enter amount you want to make the payment for

Step 5: Pay via credit card or UPI

Financial Services Lead at CRED Akshay Aedula says, “Creating a rewarding and seamless transaction experience remains our focus at CRED. BBPS integration will help enhance member experience for recurring payments like electricity, FASTags, education fee, rentpay amongst others.”