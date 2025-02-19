NSE, valued at Rs 4.7 lakh crore, breaks into 10 most valuable companies in India list: Hurun

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has broken into the ranks of the top 10 most-valuable companies in India. The exchange, valued at Rs 4,70,250 crore, is the highest value creator in percentage terms, according to the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 compilation.

NSE, led by Ashishkumar Chauhan, surged 201 per cent in value. It is ranked at 10th and saw a change of value of 179 per cent in the last four years.

Related Articles

According to the Hurun list, NSE is also the most-valuable unlisted company in India. It moved up by one position, while Cyrus Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India, slipped one position.

To be included in the ‘2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ list, companies must have a minimum value of Rs 9,580 crore, it said, which equalled $1.1 billion as of December 13, 2024.

“These companies are significantly contributing to fortifying the nation's economic framework by employing 8.4 million individuals, paying Rs 2.2 lakh crore in taxes, and allocating Rs 10,939 crore towards CSR initiatives. Collectively valued at US$3.8 trillion, these 500 companies’ values are higher than the GDP of India as well as combined GDPs of UAE, Indonesia, and Spain,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Axis Bank.

Anas Rahman Junaid Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 show how India’s economy has gone through a massive change in just three years. Eighty-two of 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 are new faces. Another way of looking at it is that more than one-third of the companies from three years ago have dropped off. Analysing these new faces and drop-offs provides an insight into the shift in the economy. The industries with the most new entrants were industrial products, healthcare, and energy, while the industry with the most drop-offs was financial services.”

MOST VALUED COMPANIES

The most-valued company, as per the list, is Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, valued at Rs 17.52 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, valued at Rs 16.10 lakh crore, HDFC Bank valued at Rs 14.22 lakh crore, Bharti Airtel at Rs 9.74 lakh crore, ICICI Bank at Rs 9.30 lakh crore, Infosys at Rs 7.99 lakh crore, ITC at Rs 5.80 lakh crore, Larsen & Toubro at Rs 5.42 lakh crore, HCL Technologies at Rs 5.18 lakh crore, and NSE at Rs 4.70 lakh crore.

When it comes to the most-valued unlisted companies, the list is topped by NSE, followed by Serum Institute of India, valued at Rs 2.11 lakh crore, Zoho Corporation valued at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, Zerodha at Rs 87,750 crore, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures at Rs 77,860 crore, Parle Products at Rs 68,640 crore, Intas Pharmaceuticals at Rs 68,150 crore, Dream11 at Rs 67,860 crore, Razorpay at Rs 63,620 crore, and Amalgamations at Rs 56,660 crore.