NTPC Q4 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 5,622 cr, final dividend declared

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday reported a rise of 25.5 per cent in its standalone net profit at Rs 5,622 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The company had reported a profit of Rs 4,479 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC March quarter revenue from operations increased 23.8 per cent to Rs 32,905 crore as against Rs 26,567 crore a year ago.

NTPC's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA stood at Rs 11,426 crore in the Q4 FY22, which was Rs 7,773 in the year-ago period. Margins jumped to 31 per cent in the quarter under review as against 26 per cent in same quarter last fiscal.

The Board of Directors have also recommended the final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of R 4 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 paid in February 2022, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Shares of NTPC on Friday closed 0.91 per cent higher at Rs 149.35 apiece on BSE.