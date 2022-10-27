Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as new Chief Technology Officer

E-commerce company Nykaa on Thursday announced that it has appointed Rajesh Uppalapati as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to strengthen its position as a best-in-class consumer technology platform. Uppalapati has over two decades of experience building world-class products, platforms, and services for large-scale organisations as well as start-ups. He joined Nykaa after a stint at Intuit, as Vice President of Product Engineering.

Uppalapati has spent nearly 20 years at Amazon in various roles and geographies, elevating key consumer-centric experiences. "He drove Amazon’s efforts to make their platforms fast and light to engage an ever-growing e-commerce consumer base in India, delivering both online and offline integration of services," the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar said Uppalapati is entering the e-commerce company with decades of experience in delivering world-class products and platforms.

"This comes at an exciting time in our business where we are extending our offerings across multiple business verticals and platforms. We continue to prioritize elevating consumer experience, product discovery, and hyper-personalization. I look forward to the role Rajesh will play in accelerating our tech-enabled innovations and furthering our growth momentum powered by disruptive technology,” she said.

Uppalapati said he was thrilled to join Nykaa to help accelerate the company's effort towards building platforms offering superior security, accessibility, and personalisation that engage with their millions-strong consumer base for the long term.

The appointment of a new CTO comes at a time when the company's shares are trading at their all-time low. The stock listed as FSN E-Commerce Ventures touched a record low of Rs 1,050., down 5.52 per cent on BSE.

