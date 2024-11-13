Oberoi Group's EIH Ltd. reports record Q2 FY25 revenue and profit, outlines ambitious strategic expansion

Hospitality giant EIH Ltd., part of The Oberoi Group, has announced record financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25), supported by solid revenue growth and plans for significant expansion.

In Q2 FY25, EIH Ltd. reported a consolidated revenue of Rs. 623 crore, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. Standalone revenue reached Rs. 558 crore, up 14% year-over-year. The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose by 41% to Rs. 133 crore, with standalone profit increasing by 34% to Rs. 114 crore. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 26% to Rs. 208 crore, with standalone EBITDA at Rs. 189 crore, marking a 27% increase year-over-year.

Strategic Expansion Plans

EIH Ltd., which operates the well-known hotel brands Oberoi and Trident, is set to expand its portfolio with 20 new properties by 2029, including 17 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser. Nine of these properties will be owned and operated by EIH Ltd., while 11 will be managed under The Oberoi Group’s management. The planned properties span India and international locations, including London, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia, and will add approximately 1,350 rooms to EIH Ltd.’s capacity under the Oberoi and Trident brands.

The company is also moving forward with mixed-use developments in Bengaluru and Pune, which will add commercial, retail, and F&B spaces totaling 1.17 million square feet.

Talking about the financial results, Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of EIH Ltd., noted the company’s performance as being reflective of effective strategic planning and market positioning.

“Achieving growth in revenue and profit demonstrates our commitment to sustained, long-term value creation. With a clear expansion plan of 20 properties, we are broadening our presence in key domestic and international markets,” he said, adding that the company remains committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Vikram Oberoi, CEO & Managing Director of EIH Ltd., emphasized the demand-driven momentum behind the company’s Q2 results. “Our second-quarter growth is a direct outcome of the trust placed in our brand and the dedication of our teams. Expanding with 20 new properties in strategic markets reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of today’s travelers,” he stated.

