Oberoi unveils luxury resort in Saudi Arabia's Wadi Safar, set to open in 2027

Wadi Safar is being developed as a destination combining heritage, culture, wellbeing, and nature. The landscape includes desert valleys and escarpments and is expected to bring together heritage, sport, wellness, and luxury hospitality.

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60 villas, 10 residences

The Oberoi Sukoonvilas will sit atop a 70-metre escarpment and spread across more than 37 acres of landscaped terrain, the hospitality major said in a statement. It will have 60 standalone villas and 10 branded residences.

The resort's design will draw on Najdi architecture. International architecture firm Aedas has designed the property, while global design studio Blink is handling the interiors.

The design will include shaded courtyards, waterbodies, and indoor and outdoor spaces intended to connect the resort with its surroundings.

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The resort will have four dining experiences. Yatra will offer contemporary Indian food curated by Michelin-starred chef Rohit Ghai. Linnet will focus on artisanal pastries and cafe culture and will be led by pastry chef Lily Vanilli. Beyla will serve international cuisine, while another venue will offer poolside dining overlooking the escarpment.

The resort will also have a 65-metre infinity pool overlooking Wadi Safar. The property will seek to create a cultural connection between Saudi Arabia and India through its architecture, food, and approach to hospitality, the statement said.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Diriyah Company, said the resort's opening would be an important milestone for Wadi Safar as its first hotel. "The opening of The Oberoi Sukoonvilas will mark an important milestone for Wadi Safar as the first hotel to welcome guests to this extraordinary destination," Inzerillo said.

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He said Oberoi's focus on hospitality, craftsmanship, and a sense of place aligned with Diriyah's vision for Wadi Safar.

Vikram Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, said the resort was designed around the history, culture, and natural setting of Wadi Safar. "Wadi Safar presents a rare opportunity to create a resort experience that is deeply rooted in the history, culture and natural beauty of its surroundings," he said.

Oberoi said the property was conceived as a sanctuary of understated luxury, combining architecture, landscape and hospitality while maintaining the service associated with the hotel group.

Jeremy Canivet, General Manager of The Oberoi Sukoonvilas, said the resort's experiences had been designed around the character of Wadi Safar.

Wadi Safar is located near Diriyah, described as the birthplace of the First Saudi State. The destination is expected to become a major tourism destination combining heritage, sport, wellbeing, nature and luxury hospitality.

