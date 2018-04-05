Ola offers in-trip insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for Re 1; users can claim benefit through app

Taking a cab or an auto is an easy task but, sometimes, things don't go as planned. You can lose your stuff or you can get stuck in traffic jam and miss flight. To provide insurance benefits to its customers, homegrown ride-sharing company Ola has come up with an in-trip insurance programme called 'Chalo befikar'. Under the programme, user will have to pay Re 1, and the company will provide insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh. The insurance programme provides covers for accidental death or disability or in cases of loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover, etc.

Launched along with Acko General Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the programme will benefit the riders across over 110 cities in the country, the company said in a statement. The partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance will be operative in next few months.

Vishal Kaul, Ola CEO, said, "For Re 1, Ola customers can avail an insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh, which will also provide cover for missed flights, loss of baggage, loss of laptop, emergency hotel requirements, and many more. The launch of this initiative reiterates our resolve of building customer-first solutions."

"Together with Ola we have created a first of its kind in-trip insurance that would be of great value to millions of Ola users and would ensure that their daily commute is stress-free. As India's first insure-tech player we made this possible with our capabilities in product design along with our technology platform that is capable of high volume insurance transactions in real time for both policy issuance and claims management," Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, Acko General Insurance Ltd.

The cab aggregator says it offers a similar cover to its active driver-partners.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. said: "Along with Ola, we are happy to offer yet another innovative digital insurance solutions to the customers. We have been offering new age solutions to meet the requirements of India's young and aspiring consumers. Our new tie-up will immensely help us reach Ola's large base of customers."

Customers can purchase the insurance programme through the Ola app. The claims can be also be made in a similar way.



In-trip insurance benefits

In case of a fatal accident, the company will provide an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. The users will also get Rs 5 lakh in case of permanent or partial disability. The in-trip insurance will also cover accidental medical expense of up to Rs 1 lakh for cab as well as auto users. In case a user gets admitted to a hospital, he/she will be provided a daily allowance of Rs 500. For OPD treatment, a user will get Rs 3,000. The company also provides Rs 10,000 as cover for ambulance transportation cover and evacuation. In case you miss your flight, you will Rs 5000 as cover. For the loss of baggage and personal effects and electronic equipment cover (laptop only), the Ola users who will opt for Re 1 insurance cover will get Rs 20000 as cover. The company has also decided to provide Rs 1 lakh as cover for home insurance or fire and allied perils.

How to avail insurance benefit