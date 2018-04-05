Ola offers in-trip insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for Re 1; users can claim benefit through app

Taking a cab or an auto is an easy task but, sometimes, things don't go as planned. You can lose your stuff or you can get stuck in traffic jam and miss flight. To provide insurance benefits to its customers, homegrown ride-sharing company Ola has come up with an in-trip insurance programme called 'Chalo befikar'. Under the programme, user will have to pay Re 1, and the company will provide insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh. The insurance programme provides covers for accidental death or disability or in cases of loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover, etc.
Launched along with Acko General Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the programme will benefit the riders across over 110 cities in the country, the company said in a statement. The partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance will be operative in next few months.
Vishal Kaul, Ola CEO, said, "For Re 1, Ola customers can avail an insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh, which will also provide cover for missed flights, loss of baggage, loss of laptop, emergency hotel requirements, and many more. The launch of this initiative reiterates our resolve of building customer-first solutions."
"Together with Ola we have created a first of its kind in-trip insurance that would be of great value to millions of Ola users and would ensure that their daily commute is stress-free. As India's first insure-tech player we made this possible with our capabilities in product design along with our technology platform that is capable of high volume insurance transactions in real time for both policy issuance and claims management," Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, Acko General Insurance Ltd.
The cab aggregator says it offers a similar cover to its active driver-partners.
Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. said: "Along with Ola, we are happy to offer yet another innovative digital insurance solutions to the customers. We have been offering new age solutions to meet the requirements of India's young and aspiring consumers. Our new tie-up will immensely help us reach Ola's large base of customers."
Customers can purchase the insurance programme through the Ola app. The claims can be also be made in a similar way.
