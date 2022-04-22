Ola S1 Pro accident: Company issues statement on Guwahati scooter mishap

After a customer of Ola SI Pro from Guwahati alleged that the electric scooter was having a faulty regeneration system, the company on Friday issued a statement stating that the rider was overspeeding during his ride at night.

A man named Balwant Singh, in a series of tweets, wrote how the new electric vehicle (EV) from Ola was faulty.

"I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro.

On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident," Singh said in the first tweet.

"The scooter went airborne crashing and skidding. My son was severely hospitalised on March 26 where he had fractures in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to fault in ola S1 Pro," he said in another tweet.

After Singh's tweets, Ola Electric issued the statement stating that it did an exhaustive investigation of the accident and the data demonstrates clearly that the rider was overspeeding throughout the night, and that he applied brakes in panic, thus losing control of the vehicle. The company added that there was nothing wrong with the EV.

"Our operating system tracks various vehicle sensor data which we receive real-time in our cloud. Below graph shows speed data for this incident for a 30 min duration till the accident time," Ola stated.

"The rider rode at high speeds in Hyper mode, reaching a top speed of 115kmph and travelling 7km Section 2 (23:56:21-23:59:46): The rider rode in Hyper mode again, reaching a top speed of 115kmph and travelling 4km," the statement read further.

"At 00:08:51, the rider again started riding aggressively on Hyper mode, reaching 95kmph at 00:09:41, our data shows all three brakes being applied together front brake, rear brake and regenerative brake (reverse throttle) likely due to an obstruction on the road," Ola said.

"This brought the speed down from 80kmph to O kmph in 3 sec. In the data, no sudden torque or acceleration is observed after braking, contrary to the customer's claims. The vehicle is detected by our sensors to have fallen on the right side," the company explained.