Ola tries to fix the menace of drivers cancelling rides: Details here

Ride-hailing firm Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal might finally have some answers to a pertinent question among riders: Why do drivers cancel Ola ride?

Addressing the query, Aggarwal announced that Ola has now introduced two important features for its drivers' app. "We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancellations," he said in a tweet.

We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations. pic.twitter.com/MFaK1q0On8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 21, 2021

This means that once a ride is booked, Ola drivers will be able to see the customers' approximate drop location as well as the mode of payment chosen by the rider before they accept the ride. The reason for most ride cancellations is that either the driver is unwilling to go to the drop location or the payment mode (either cash, card or UPI) chosen by the customer is not preferred by the driver.

With the new features added on Ola drivers' app, Aggarwal hopes that the industry-wide issue of ride cancellation would be reduced.

Ola, which recently commenced the deliveries of its much-awaited S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India, had recently raised $500 million via a term loan B (TLB) from marquee international institutional investors. The proposed loan issuance received a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of approximately $1.5 billion.