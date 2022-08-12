Onsurity partners with Gulf Oil to offer healthcare to 10,000 truckers

Onsurity, an employee healthcare platform, has partnered with Gulf Oil Lubricants India, a Hinduja Group company, to provide healthcare and wellness services to over 10,000 truck drivers. Onsurity healthcare benefits range from preventive care like doctor teleconsultations, online medicine delivery, free fitness, insurance, and wellness webinars, to in-hospitalisation support related to claim processing and reimbursements.

“Our ethos is to provide affordable and reliable healthcare solutions to SME employees and their families. Our tie-up with Gulf Oil is another stepping stone towards bridging the missing middle gap in the healthcare segment. With this partnership, we will continue to channelise our energy to extend our platform towards the Indian gig workforce and provide them a unique avenue for availing comprehensive digital health and wellness benefits,” said Kulin Shah, co-founder and COO.

Truck drivers play a crucial role in maintaining the flow of the supply chain. During the pandemic also they played an important role to ensure essential supply of goods and services when Covid-19 created an unprecedented disruption.

Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. said, "Gulf has been connected, in some way or another, with health care for the trucking community, for the last 2 seasons of Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan. The Gulf healthcare programme that we are offering to truckers in this year’s initiative, came as a logical extension to our efforts in the past and to Gulf Superfleet Turbo+’s ‘Promise of Protection’ towards the truck engine."

Chawla added, "We have been looking for the right partners in this domain for some time and that’s how we came across Onsurity. Since our trucker brothers are always on the move, Onsurity was the preferred choice as a healthcare partner to give complete digital experience on one single app along with on-the-go emergency claims support. So we curated this programme and have onboarded more than 10,000 truckers under Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan season 4. We are confident that with the help of Onsurity, we will not only on-board 10,000 truckers but will be solving the big need of healthcare for this segment of consumers which if you really observe, has been vacant for many years.”

Also read: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 665 cr in Aditya Birla Health Insurance