'Our new portfolio is profitable': Tata Projects CEO Vinayak Pai

Engineering, procurement and construction major Tata Projects is betting on its new portfolio to return to profitability, according to the company’s managing director and CEO Vinayak Pai.

“There are some government projects which have been stuck and are getting completed this year. After that, it will reflect in better profitability because our new portfolio is profitable,” said Pai.

Tata Projects had posted a loss of ₹696.57 crore in 2024-25 compared with a profit of ₹81.97 crore in FY24.

The EPC company reported a revenue of ₹8,000 crore in the first half of the financial year 2025-26. In FY25, Tata Projects clocked a revenue of ₹17,470.59 crore. The company’s order book value stands at ₹40,000 crore as of September 2025.

Government projects contribute 45 per cent to the company’s revenues while the rest comes from private contracts.

The EPC company sees huge potential in sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, battery, data centres, power, and infrastructure among others.

Tata Projects is setting up Micron’s semiconductor plant project in Gujarat under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). It had earlier executed marquee projects such as India’s new Parliament building and Atal Setu in Mumbai.

Tata Projects’ recent completions include the successful commissioning of the 12-km Aarey-BKC segment of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Phase 2) and the handover of the first phase of newly redeveloped homes under the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project in Worli.

“We will continue to do more redevelopment projects like the BDD Chawl project in Worli. These are short-gestation projects. There is clarity on what needs to be built. It is definitely a focus area for us,” said Preiti Patel, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Tata Projects.

“We are going steady and not chasing growth. We want to stabilise our technology-enabled processes,” Patel added.

Tata Projects’ extensive pipeline features projects such as the Noida International Airport, Jewar, the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) near Lothal, and continued critical involvement in urban transit through the Chennai Metro Rail and Pune Metro Line.

Tata Projects is also the EPC contractor for the Tata group’s Agratas battery manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The Tata group accounts for 20% of its order book.

The company also highlighted its commitment to inclusive growth, reporting a Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) ratio of 8% and significant representation with 30% women in leadership positions.