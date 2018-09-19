OYO and Cure.Fit named most sought-after start-ups in LinkedIn survey

Topping LinkedIn's survey of the Top Startups in India are five-year old hospitality chain OYO Rooms, health and wellness firm Cure.Fit and on-demand delivery service dunzo.in. These companies are the creme de la creme of the 25 most sought-after start-ups in the country, as revealed by LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The list showed that Bengaluru is the primary hub for all of the country's start-ups. Out of the 25 companies on the list, 11 are headquartered in Bengaluru, while 7 are in Mumbai, 3 in Gurugram and 2 each in Delhi and Pune. LinkedIn revealed that most of these are B2B (business-to-business) companies and make up 50% of the list, whereas 20% of the companies on the list are deep technology based, including Nineleaps, Zapr Media Labs, BrowsterStack, SigTuple and Exadatum.

Gurugram-headquartered OYO was on the top spot. OYO is already India's largest hotel network with more than 100,000 rooms in 230 cities, as opposed to Marriott's 23,000 and Taj Hotel's 17,000. OYO is followed by Cure.Fit that recently acquired premium gym chain, Fitness First. Cure.Fit offers no-equipment gyms, health food, yoga and meditation centres, and primary care to its customers. On the third spot is on-demand delivery startup, dunzo.in. LinkedIn mentioned that dunzo is fast becoming a verb in Bengaluru. From picking up laundry to grocery shopping, people 'dunzo' everything.

Following these start-ups are logistics services firm RIVIGO, online general insurer Digit Insurance, lifestyle app Little Black Book, broadcast media Republic World, design agency The Minimalist, online payment solutions provider Razorpay, and product development firm Nineleaps in the top 10. Innov8, Schbang, Acko, Treebo Hotels, InCred, Jumbotail, Zapr Media Labs, BrowserStack, Udaan, SigTuple, UpGrad, InterviewBit, Shuttl, Meesho and Exadatum make the rest of the list.

To zero in on the contenders, LinkedIn measured these companies on the basis of four parameters - employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent. The survey was based on the period between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

"To be eligible, companies must be independent and privately held, have 50 or more employees, be 7 years old or younger and be headquartered in the country on whose list they appear. We exclude all staffing firms, think tanks, nonprofits, accelerators and government-owned entities," said the company on a blog post.

