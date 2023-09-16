Paytm offering cashback and discounts on domestic and international flight booking, details here

Planning an urgent trip or holiday? You can now get special discounts on your domestic and international air tickets through Paytm.

Payments and financial services company Paytm has announced discounts on domestic and international flight bookings, including 15 per cent off for first-time domestic travellers, up to Rs 1,000 cashback for domestic flights, and 10 per cent off for international travellers.

The company is offering discounts on domestic and international flights, including Indigo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, Vistara Airlines, AirAsia, Air India, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Gulf Air.

Paytm is also offering a 10 per cent discount to students, armed forces and senior citizens, friends and family, and first-time domestic travellers. Additionally, a special offer of flat 15 per cent off is available to first-time domestic travelers with the coupon code "FLYPTM."

With the use of the promotional code "FLYGLOBAL", individuals are entitled to a flat 10 per cent discount on all international flight bookings. This is not all; travellers also stand a chance to receive an instant discount on convenience fees while booking domestic journeys. The discount offer is not just applicable to international fliers, domestic travellers are also in for a treat. For a minimum booking value of Rs 1,000, on both domestic and international flight bookings, travellers can avail a cashback up to Rs 1,000.

In addition, there are other exclusive bank deals and seasonal offers with incredible cashback on each airline ticket booked on the platform.

Paytm lets you book flight tickets in minutes from anywhere and anytime be it your favourite destination including Goa, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

