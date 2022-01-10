Paytm’s loan disbursals grow 401% YoY in December quarter

Financial services firm Paytm's parent company One97 Communications on Monday said it saw 401 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in loan disbursals through its platform during October-December quarter at 44 lakh. It disbursed loans amounting to Rs 2,180 crore, registering a 365 per cent YoY growth.

"We have seen stellar growth in each of the lending products, i.e. Paytm Postpaid (Buy-Now-Pay-Later), Personal Loans and Merchant Loans," the company said in its quarterly business update.

The gross merchandise volume (GMV) in the quarter grew 123 per cent to Rs 2,50,100 crore. It said the year-to-date GMV is already higher than all of FY2021, led by significant non-UPI GMV growth.

The company defines GMV as the value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on its app, through Paytm payment instruments or through its payment solutions over a period. It excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment services such as money transfers.

