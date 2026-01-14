Pee Safe partners with OrbiMed to accelerate growth after $32 million Series C funding

Women’s hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has raised about $32 million (nearly Rs 290 crore) in a Series C funding round led by global healthcare investment firm OrbiMed. The round includes a mix of fresh capital and secondary share purchases from early investors, strengthening the company’s balance sheet as it prepares for its next phase of expansion.

Founded by Vikas Bagaria and Rithish Kumar, Pee Safe has built a rare profile in India’s consumer startup ecosystem — scaling rapidly while remaining profitable. The company has crossed an annualised net revenue run rate of over ₹150 crore and today holds a leadership position in toilet hygiene and feminine hygiene, with a growing footprint in personal care and wellness. Its products now reach millions of women across India and international markets.

The newly raised capital will be channelled into expanding the brand’s offline retail presence, stepping up brand-led marketing and accelerating growth across quick commerce and major online marketplaces. The company plans to deepen its reach in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where demand for trusted women’s health products is rising steadily.

“Pee Safe was founded to address a deeply underserved women’s health category and challenge long-standing taboos,” said Vikas Bagaria, Founder of Pee Safe. “Partnering with OrbiMed, who share our conviction in the consumer healthcare opportunity, marks an important step in Pee Safe’s next phase.”

Co-founder Rithish Kumar said the investment would help build a stronger omnichannel growth engine. “This funding enables us to significantly deepen our offline distribution while also accelerating momentum across quick commerce and e-commerce, allowing us to reach more consumers at scale,” he said.

As part of the transaction, OrbiMed’s Dr. Sunny Sharma and Sumona Chakraborty will join Pee Safe’s board. Dr. Sharma, Senior Managing Director at OrbiMed Asia, said the firm was impressed by the brand’s consumer loyalty and its potential to scale across large healthcare categories.

Founded in 2017, Pee Safe today operates across toilet hygiene, feminine and intimate care, grooming and wellness. The brand has an omnichannel presence in more than 50,000 retail outlets across over 100 cities, along with strong visibility on leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, and exports to 23 international markets.

With OrbiMed’s backing, Pee Safe is now positioning itself to accelerate global expansion and cement its status as one of India’s most trusted consumer healthcare brands.