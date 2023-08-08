Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies due to cardiac arrest

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and CEO of the e-commerce furniture and home goods company Pepperfry, on Monday night passed away following a cardiac arrest in Leh. The development was confirmed by Pepperfry co-founder Ashish Shah on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Shah wrote on the platform.

Tributes poured in for the departed soul on X (formerly known as Twitter). Sandeep Aggarwal, founder of online automobile marketplace Droom, said that he knew Murty from the time the latter was leaving eBay. "So socked and sad to hear about this. Knew him from the time he was exiting eBay. Amazing human being, very learned and great soul. Our prayers for his family and Pepperfry family. Om shanti!!" Aggarwal said.

Entrepreneur and podcast host Rajiv Srivatsa said the news of Murty's passing was shocking.

"This is shocking. It's tough enough to be an entrepreneur. It's tougher to be one, in a category like furniture and building the brand Pepperfry across a decade. Have heard great things about him. RIP Ambareesh Murty. Condolences to the team and family. Prayers for the strength to all those involved," Srivatsa wrote.

"So sad & shocking to hear of Ambareesh Murty's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur & inspiration to many... may his legacy with Pepperfry live on," CashKaro.com co-founder Swati Bhargava said.

An entrepreneur in e-commerce, Ambareesh Murty co-founded the online furniture and home goods company in 2012 with Ashish Shah. Before founding Pepperfry, Ambareesh worked as the Country Manager of eBay India, Philippines, and Malaysia.

In this capacity, Murty became a catalyst in eBay's growth by tailoring products and processes to local requirements while also delivering a superior customer experience. He also served as the vice chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Before this, he was associated with the apparel brand Levi Strauss' India division as its brand leader. Murty was responsible for product development and devising marketing and retailing strategies for the brand. He also worked with Britannia Industries as the marketing manager.

Ambareesh Murty began his career with Cadbury in sales and marketing and also served with Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) as the VP of Marketing and Customer Service. The Pepperfry co-founder has a B.E. from the Delhi College of Engineering and is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

