Piramal Foundation to annually train 50,000 mid-level managers from government agencies

The Piramal Group is set to establish the Piramal School of Leadership in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with the aim of training mid-management executives from key state and central departments. In an interview with Business Today, Ajay Piramal, the Chairman of Piramal Group, underscores the foundation's vision, centred on aiding the government and people in optimizing their potential.

He states, "The vision behind Piramal Foundation is how to help the government and people around to get the best out of their abilities. The idea behind it is that we take up tasks and projects which not many people do. We take guidance from what the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, wants in the Amritkaal. We work in the aspirational districts which have a major population."

The School of Leadership, spanning 32 acres, is designed to annually train approximately 50,000 leaders, with the potential to increase to 150,000 at full capacity.

The institute is expected to commence operations by December 2025. There will be five specialized schools on the campus, imparting learning across crucial development sectors, aligning closely with government initiatives. The five schools include the School of Education and Systems Change, School of Health, School of Climate and Sustainability, School of Justice, and School of Inclusion.

In an interview with Business Today, Ajay Piramal also imparts life lessons that have propelled him to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. He emphasizes the belief in both business and foundation, emphasizing the principle of doing well while also doing good. His message to millennials is that there are huge opportunities in India, and young minds must participate in making valuable moves and share with people around.