Commercial flight operations from the upcoming Noida International Airport are set to begin from June 15, with IndiGo opening ticket bookings for the airport ahead of its launch. Contrary to expectations that the first commercial service would connect Mumbai, the inaugural route will link Lucknow, Noida and Bengaluru.

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According to airline schedules, the first IndiGo service will arrive from Lucknow before continuing onward to Bengaluru, making Lucknow the origin city for the airport’s first commercial operation. Special inaugural flights on June 15 are expected to operate on the Lucknow-Noida-Bengaluru route using flight numbers 6E 2278 and 6E 2279.

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The airport’s IATA code “DXN” has now gone live on IndiGo’s booking systems, allowing passengers to reserve tickets through the airline’s website and app. Initial fares for the Bengaluru route are reported to start from around ₹14,500 onwards, depending on availability and booking window.

IndiGo Airlines will commence commercial operations from Noida International Airport, Jewar (Uttar Pradesh), starting June 15, 2026. As one of India’s newest aviation hubs, the airport will serve as the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). IndiGo will be the launch… pic.twitter.com/mzBa86dpNS — jewar Airport (@jewar_airport) May 7, 2026

IndiGo said it will initially connect the new airport to more than 16 domestic destinations, including Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Jammu and Pantnagar. From June 16, the airline is also expected to launch Bengaluru-Noida-Jammu services, while additional routes will be rolled out from July 1.

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Located along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Noida International Airport will become the third commercial airport serving the National Capital Region after Delhi’s IGI Airport and Hindon Airport. Officials expect the project to significantly improve connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh and reduce congestion at Delhi airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the greenfield airport project in March this year. Commercial passenger and cargo operations are now scheduled to begin from June 15 after the completion of operational clearances.