'Poore Vatan Ke Ratan': Amul’s heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata ignites an emotional wave of remembrance

Ratan Tata, the visionary leader and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, due to age-related health issues, leaving behind a legacy that touched millions. As news of his passing spread, heartfelt tributes poured in from all corners of the world, honouring the man who had become a symbol of leadership, integrity, and compassion. Among the many moving tributes was one from Amul, a brand known for its thoughtful and timely topicals.

Amul shared a poignant black-and-white illustration on Instagram that perfectly captured the essence of Ratan Tata’s larger-than-life influence. The image depicted an elderly Tata seated on a chair, holding a piece of paper, with a younger version of him riding a bicycle—a metaphor for the journey and accomplishments of a man who remained humble throughout his life. The text on the illustration read, "Poore vatan ka Ratan. Ratan Tata (1937-2024)," a simple yet powerful message. The caption accompanying the post said, "Amul Topical: Tribute to the business tycoon with a heart of gold," a sentiment echoed by many across the globe.

Amul's tribute sparked an outpouring of emotions on social media, with people expressing their deep admiration and respect for Tata. “We were waiting for this! Amazing. Vatan ka Ratan!” commented one user, encapsulating the nation's collective grief and admiration. Another person wrote, “So much love whilst he lived and much more after he’s gone. Love & respect to the legend of the century,” reflecting the profound impact Tata had on people's lives, both during his lifetime and after his passing. A heartfelt comment simply said, “This really brought tears to my eyes.”

The online community was quick to share their feelings of loss and reverence for the industrialist. Many referred to him as “Sabse anmol Ratan,” and one remark poignantly noted, “This is the hardest TATA to this RATAN.” Another tribute read, “RIP to Ratan of Bharat,” further emphasizing the immense national pride associated with Tata’s legacy.

Amul has long been known for its creative and emotional tributes to prominent personalities, and this tribute to Tata was no different. The brand has a remarkable ability to capture the public mood and sentiment in a way that resonates deeply. In 2020, Amul paid a similar tribute to veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, sharing an illustration of him in some of his most iconic roles, with the caption, "Aap kisise kum naheen," a nod to one of Kapoor’s famous dialogues.

Ratan Tata’s contributions to the Tata Group and India at large were monumental. He steered the Tata Group through significant periods of transformation, leading it twice—first from 1991 to 2012, and briefly again from 2016 to 2017. Even after stepping down from his official duties, Tata continued to play a vital role in the company’s charitable trusts, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and social causes.

Tata’s death marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His vision, humility, and contributions to India’s growth and global standing remain unparalleled, making him, truly, "Vatan ka Ratan."