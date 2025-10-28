Prashant Pitti's Optimo Capital raises ₹150 crore in series-A funding to scale digital loan-against-property platform

Optimo Capital, India’s only digital loan-against-property (LAP) fintech-NBFC, has raised ₹150 crore ($17.5 million) in a Series-A funding round led by founder Prashant Pitti, with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures and Omnivore.

The company aims to make secured credit accessible to small-business owners who often lack a formal credit history. Optimo enables these entrepreneurs to use their homes or shops as collateral to access higher loan amounts at lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans, the company said in an official release.

Using over 77 lakh digital land records and AI-driven processes, Optimo conducts property valuation and title verification within hours and disburses loans in under a week—significantly faster than the traditional 4–6 week process.

In just 18 months, Optimo has built a ₹350 crore loan book and expanded to 56 cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The company, which employs 480 people, became profitable within three months of its launch and has remained profitable for over 15 months.

“Optimo is unlocking India’s biggest asset (53% of the nation’s wealth), its land and property, by allowing property owners to quickly get secured loans by WhatsApping at 7996.796.796,” said Prashant Pitti, Founder and MD. “India’s Mortgage-to-GDP ratio is just 9% versus above 50% in developed economies; clearly we are not utilising our biggest wealth to grow our GDP faster.”

Ashish Fafadia, Partner at Blume Ventures, said, “Prashant’s leadership and disciplined execution are rare in financial services. Optimo is building the blueprint for higher-amount and affordable loans backed by property, the future of secured lending in India.”

Reihem Roy, Partner at Omnivore, added, “The mid-ticket LAP market is a ₹22 lakh crore opportunity, and only 28% is being met today. Optimo’s tech-first model is perfectly timed to fill that gap.”

Optimo has also raised ₹110 crore in debt from IDFC and Axis Bank, with plans to onboard PSU banks and large NBFCs as co-lending partners. The funds will be used to enhance technology and AI infrastructure, strengthen partnerships, and expand across tier-3 India to address the $530 billion credit gap in the country’s lending ecosystem.