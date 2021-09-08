Prativa Mohapatra appointed as Vice President, Managing Director at Adobe India

Prativa Mohapatra has been appointed as the vice president and managing director at Adobe India. Mohapatra joins Adobe from IBM, where she served as Vice President of Digital Sales for APAC. At Adobe, Mohapatra will lead the company’s India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, and will report to Simon Tate, Adobe’s President for Asia Pacific (APAC). She will also partner with Adobe’s engineering leaders to drive synergies between Adobe’s product innovation and customer experience. Adobe India’s sales leaders will now report to Mohapatra, including Nitin Singhal (Senior Director & MD – DX Business, Adobe India), Girish Balachandran (Director – Digital Media Business, Adobe India), and Vyshak Venugopal (Head – Solution Consulting, Adobe India).



A Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Rourkela, India, Mahapatra attended Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar, India for her Post Graduation in Management, where she specialised in Systems and Finance. With a career spanning over 25 years in the technology industry, Mahapatra started her career with PwC. In her last stint with IBM, she served as the Vice President of Digital Sales for APAC. Before that, she led Sales for IBM India and South Asia where she was responsible for driving revenue for the company’s portfolio of solutions and services.



“Adobe is uniquely positioned as an enabler for everyone — students, creative artists, small businesses, government agencies and the largest brands — to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences. I am thrilled to join the world class team at Adobe India and propel our business vision in the country,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India.



Recently, Adobe embraced the hybrid work model. The company formalised its remote hybrid work arrangement, allowing employees to work from both home and office locations when Abode India campuses reopen. During a recent interaction with Business Today, Adobe confirmed that even with this new work arrangement, Adobe is not looking at a pay differential anytime soon. A small percentage of the e-workforce was remotely working even before the pandemic. And the company’s focus is not going to be on figuring out whether there should be a pay differential for people working remotely as compared to those working from Adobe’s office.



To facilitate its hybrid work model, Adobe intends to focus on being digital-first, flexibility, a mix of physical and virtual presence and expanding remote work. To make the hybrid work model conducive and effective for the productivity of its people – Adobe is going to focus on the peer-to-peer management structure.

Also read: Ex-SBI chief Rajnish Kumar appointed HSBC independent director

Also read: Sadashiv Nayak appointed as Future Retail CEO