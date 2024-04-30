Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare’s March quarter profit dips 7%

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd. (PGHH) today reported a 7 per cent year-on-year drop in its profit after tax for the quarter ended 31 March. The company that owns popular brands like Vicks & Old Spice, saw its net profit decline to Rs 154.4 crore from Rs 163 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, PGHH’s operating revenue grew by 13.4% year-on-year to Rs 1002.2 crore - up from Rs 889.1 crore. The company follows a July to June financial year.

Its advertisement & promotional expenses rose steeply. In the quarter, its advertisement & promotional rose 26% to Rs 134 crore.

Declaring the quarter’s results, LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. said, “We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers’ evolving needs. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation. We are confident that these strategies will help us navigate the mid-term and deliver balanced growth and value creation.”