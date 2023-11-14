'PRS Oberoi was a class act’: Anand Mahindra, Mamata Banerjee, others pay tribute to the 'visionary' hotelier

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passed on Tuesday morning at the age of 94. Soon after the news went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), who’s who of India Inc started paying their last respects to the departed soul. Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra paid his last respects to the departed soul.

Mahindra talked about how the hospitality industry veteran made ‘Oberoi’ a byword for the Indian luxury hospitality experience and how he rallied the Oberoi Group in a heroic but quiet manner post the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

"P.R.S Oberoi passed away this morning. His many achievements were never sufficiently recognised. He made ‘Oberoi’ a global byword for the Indian luxury hospitality experience and the first to put an Indian hotel on the very top of global rankings. He also rallied the group heroically but quietly post the 26/11 attack on their Mumbai flagship. He was a class act. Period. Om Shanti (sic)," Mahindra said.

Biocon’s Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reposted Mahindra’s poignant tribute to the doyen of hospitality industry. Reposting Mahindra’s post, she said, “Om Shanthi. An iconic legend indeed who put India firmly on the world map of luxury hospitality.”

Former President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Sanjiv Kapoor, also paid rich tributes to Oberoi. Kapoor compared PRS Oberoi’s contributions to India’s hospitality industry to that of JRD Tata’s contributions to the world of aviation. “Mr Oberoi was a true legend who perfected the art of detail and took the concept of intuitive hospitality to new levels. He was to the Indian and global hospitality industry what JRD Tata was to Indian and global aviation,” Kapoor said in his post on X.

G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog hailed the Oberoi Group patriarch as “easily amongst the greatest hoteliers the world has seen.” “Deeply saddened by the passing of PRS ( Biki) Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group. He was easily amongst the greatest hoteliers the world has seen. A visionary leader in the global hospitality industry, his legacy of world-class excellence and refined luxury has left an indelible mark. His Vilas resorts added immense value to India as a tourism destination. Condolences to his family and the Oberoi Hotels Group. A huge loss to the travel and tourism world. He will be greatly missed,” Kant said.

Economist and former NITI Aayog member Rajiv Kumar said in his tribute that Oberoi has left behind a huge legacy. “Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri PRS Oberoi, the doyen of the hospitality industry in India and several other countries. He built a globally recognised brand and has left behind a huge legacy. My deepest condolences to Vikram and the Oberoi Hotels family,” Kumar said.

Here are some more reactions to Prithviraj Singh Oberoi’s death

Saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan PRS Oberoi, Chairman of the Oberoi group, and the hospitality tycoon of India.



He was trained in Darjeeling and his achievements have been inextricably linked to West Bengal. We shall all feel the irreparable loss.



PRS Biki Oberoi was one of the world’s greatest hoteliers,the man who transformed Indian hospitality & showed us how Indian hotels could take on the rest of the world

Few people have impacted my life like Mr PRS Oberoi has.

Mr PRS Oberoi (Biki) was a doyen of Indian hospitality, a statesman par excellence & a dynamic leader with sharp eye for details.



The hospitality industry veteran passed away more than a year after he relinquished his position as the Chairman and Director of EIH Limited. In May last year, PRS Oberoi decided to leave his position as the Chairman and Director of EIH Limited and his nephew Arjun Singh Oberoi was appointed as the Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

During his tenure, Oberoi pioneered the development of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. He also put the Indian hospitality industry on the global map.

