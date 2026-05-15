Anthropic scales enterprise AI push with PwC, 30,000 staff to be trained on Claude

Anthropic and PwC have expanded their strategic partnership to train 30,000 PwC professionals on Anthropic’s Claude AI models, as consulting firms and AI companies race to reshape how large enterprises deploy artificial intelligence across finance, deal-making, cybersecurity and software development.

The companies said PwC will roll out Claude Code and Claude Cowork tools across its workforce, eventually reaching “hundreds of thousands” of employees globally, while also setting up a joint Centre of Excellence focused on enterprise AI deployment.

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The partnership comes as enterprises look to replace legacy systems and workflows that consulting firms estimate are costing businesses more than $2 trillion in inefficiencies globally. PwC and Anthropic said the collaboration is aimed at helping companies rebuild core business functions around AI-native operating models.

“PwC has been leading AI's expansion into the parts of the economy where accuracy and reliability are non-negotiable, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, cybersecurity, and the results are clear,” said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic.

“Insurance underwriting that took ten weeks now takes ten days. Security work that took hours now takes minutes. We're excited to put Claude in the hands of hundreds of thousands of people across PwC's workforce,” Amodei said.

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Paul Griggs, US Senior Partner and CEO at PwC, said enterprise conversations around AI are now shifting from experimentation to execution.

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“The conversation around AI has shifted from possibility to execution. Clients are looking for ways to apply AI that are secure, responsible, and capable of delivering measurable outcomes in complex business environments,” Griggs said. “Our collaboration with Anthropic brings together advanced AI capabilities and PwC's industry experience to help organisations move from exploration to enterprise-wide impact with greater confidence.”

As part of the expansion, PwC is also launching a dedicated “Office of the CFO” business unit built around Anthropic’s Claude platform, targeting regulated sectors such as banking, insurance and healthcare. The companies said the unit will focus on finance transformation projects ranging from automating journal entries and variance analysis to redesigning enterprise finance functions end-to-end.

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The companies said Claude is already being deployed across professional sports operations, insurance underwriting, HR transformation, cybersecurity and mainframe modernisation projects, with some clients reporting delivery improvements of up to 70%.

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The partnership is the latest sign of how AI companies are increasingly partnering with consulting and services firms that influence enterprise technology spending and operational redesign.

Earlier this month, Anthropic announced a separate $1.5 billion AI-services venture with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Goldman Sachs Asset Management aimed at helping enterprises deploy Anthropic’s AI technology at scale.

Rival OpenAI has struck partnerships with major consulting firms including Boston Consulting Group, Accenture, Capgemini and PwC, while Google recently announced a $750 million fund to support consulting firms such as McKinsey & Company, Accenture and Deloitte in rolling out agentic AI systems to enterprise customers.