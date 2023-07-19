PwC Presents De-Risking the Future in collaboration with Business Today

In the wake of the global pandemic, businesses worldwide have been grappling with an array of uncertainties. The profound impact of the pandemic, combined with economic fluctuations, regulatory changes, geopolitical tensions, and trade disruptions, has created a multidimensional risk landscape. Companies, regardless of their size, industry, or geographical location, are finding themselves under immense pressure to effectively manage the risk exposures that have emerged in this new normal.

Volatile markets, shifting customer preferences, intensified competition, evolving workplace dynamics, and catastrophic events are just a few of the challenges faced by businesses in this rapidly changing environment. The nature of risks is continually evolving, demanding greater transparency and adaptability from company boards and management teams. Stakeholders expect robust risk management capabilities and response mechanisms that can effectively address emerging threats and uncertainties.

Recognizing the pressing need for organizations to navigate this shifting risk landscape, PwC and Business Today have joined forces to launch the ‘De-Risking the Future Series’. By engaging with key stakeholders, including prominent business leaders and C-suite executives, this initiative aims to foster collaboration and gain valuable insights into recent trends in risk assessment. Furthermore, it seeks to explore innovative strategies that organizations can adopt to mitigate risks and secure their future growth and sustainability.

The in-studio interviews will serve as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, where industry leaders will share their experiences, insights, and best practices in managing risks. By bringing together diverse perspectives from various sectors, the series aims to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the evolving risk landscape in India. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss the challenges specific to their industries, exchange knowledge, and learn from one another’s experiences.

Through this unique collaboration, Business Today and PwC aim to contribute to the development of effective risk management strategies that can be implemented across organizations. The insights gained from these discussions will provide valuable guidance to boards and management teams as they navigate the complexities of the business environment and strive to build resilient and agile organizations.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, the importance of proactive risk management cannot be overstated. The De-Risking the Future Series promises to be an enlightening and transformative initiative that will empower organizations in India to anticipate, understand, and mitigate risks effectively. By leveraging the collective wisdom of industry leaders, this series will shape the future of risk management in India and pave the way for sustainable growth and success in the face of uncertainty.