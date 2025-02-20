Radico Khaitan introduces Royal Ranthambore Whisky at Canteen Stores Department

Radico Khaitan, one of the country’s oldest Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) companies, will make its Royal Ranthambore Whisky available at Canteen Stores Department (CSD). This would not only mark a significant milestone in the growth of the brand but also reinforce its position in the country’s premium spirits segment.

CSDs are retail stories solely owned by the government under the Ministry of Defence and are present in all major military bases. CSDs sell a wide range of products including appliances, household provisions, sports equipment, alcoholic drinks and more.

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan said that the expansion aligns with their vision to strengthen their luxury and semi-luxury brand portfolio and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Radico Khaitan’s luxury and semi-luxury brands contributed a net sales value of Rs 100 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs 250 crore in 9M FY25. The company expects to cross a net sales mark of Rs 500 crore in FY26.

"Royal Ranthambore has recorded a strong growth over the last two years, and its entry into CSD will further accelerate this momentum in the future," said Khaitan.

Radico Khaitan’s Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin are already available at CSDs and have demonstrated strong sales. With the blended scotch whisky category in CSD exceeding 10 lakh cases annually, Radico Khaitan aims to secure 10 per cent market share in this segment over the next year.

Radico Khaitan, formerly known as Rampur Distillery Company, began operations in 1943, initially focusing on bulk spirits supply and bottling for other spirit manufacturers. In 1998, Radico Khaitan launched its own brand, 8PM Whisky, marking the start of its organic brand portfolio development.

The company's brand lineup includes Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies, Sangam World Malt Whisky, Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Royal Crafted Whisky, Morpheus and Morpheus Blue Brandy, Magic Moments Vodka, After Dark Whisky, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, Contessa Rum, and Old Admiral Brandy.

The company operates distilleries in Rampur, Sitapur, and a joint venture in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, with a total owned capacity of 320 million litres. It runs 43 bottling units, comprising 5 owned, 29 contract, and 9 royalty bottling units. Additionally, Radico Khaitan is a leading exporter of alcoholic beverages from India, with its brands available in over 102 countries.