Ramky Enviro Engineers rebrands to 'Re Sustainability Limited'

Environment management services Ramky Enviro Engineers on Wednesday announced its new brand identity and stated that it will be henceforth known as 'Re Sustainability Limited'.



Re Sustainability Limited (RE), a KKR-backed company, offers environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories such as waste management - hazardous, municipal, and biomedical, MAR POL, construction waste and e-waste; waste to energy; recycling - wastewater, paper, plastic, and integrated waste, among others.



"The new identity unites the company's services behind its purpose to build a circular economy model-where the emphasis is on recycling everything-that will provide sustainable solutions for the people and planet. It reinforces its focus on building a sustainable future by providing state-of-the-art solutions in waste and resource management," the company said in a release.



The new branding, it said, articulates the company's commitment to holistic urban development and places sustainability at the core of its strategy-a key driver for the circular economy.



"With over 25 years of environmental service, the company has a dominant presence across the entire waste value chain and has been a long-standing partner in environmental solutions. The re-branding marks a milestone in our company's transformation from an industry leader in waste management to a company that will accelerate its focus on sustainable solutions," Re Sustainability CEO and MD Goutham Reddy said.



RE manages approximately 6-7 million tonnes per annum of municipal solid waste in 23 cities in India, the Middle East and Singapore. It also manages over 1 million tonnes per annum of industrial hazardous and other regulated wastes across 22 locations in India, the Middle East and USA.



Its biomedical waste management footprint includes 25 facilities in India and the Middle East, servicing more than 400,000 hospital beds across 45,000 healthcare establishments.



It also manages and recycles emerging waste streams, e-waste, plastics, paper, metals and also operates construction and demolition waste recycling facilities across India.

