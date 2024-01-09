Rapido hosts ‘Cab Mahotsav’ in Delhi, plans to create 40,000 jobs

Rapido, a ride-sharing bike-taxi platform, hosted its grandest 'Cab Mahotsav' in Delhi, a vibrant celebration to honor the dedication and hard work of its captains. Rapido just began cab services in Delhi NCR, with a fleet of over 60,000 captains. With further expansion Rapido will create 40000 more jobs in Delhi in the coming two months.

This festive event comes as Rapido has been expanding its transportation services despite facing regulatory challenges in the capital. Over 600 captains attended the event, with guaranteed prizes including refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions.

The 'Cab Mahotsav' in Delhi served as a platform for the company to showcase its achievements, including reaching over 25 million app downloads, serving more than 10 million customers, and completing over 100 million rides.

The event also highlighted Rapido's extensive network of over a million bike drivers, emphasizing the company's role in providing affordable intra-city travel and last-mile connectivity.

Last year, the Delhi government had imposed a ban on bike taxi services, including Rapido, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, citing the operation of such services without proper commercial licenses as a violation. This ban, announced in February, came with stringent penalties for non-compliance, including hefty fines and potential license suspensions.

Despite these hurdles, Rapido has ventured into the cab market, a strategic move that diversifies its offerings and broadens its customer base. The company initiated a pilot cab service in Hyderabad and expressed plans to launch in other cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

With this expansion, Rapido aims to create a more comprehensive transportation ecosystem that caters to various customer needs, from bike taxis and auto rickshaws to cabs and potentially intercity bus ticket bookings through a partnership with Zingbus.

Rapido's journey since its inception in 2015 has been marked by significant milestones, including raising $324 million in funding and gaining support from prominent investors like WestBridge, Shell Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, and AdvantEdge.

