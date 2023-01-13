scorecardresearch
Rapido to suspend all its services in Maharashtra; know why

Bombay High Court was hearing Rapido's plea challenging the state government's refusal to grant taxi aggregator licence to bike taxi aggregators

After Bombay High Court warning of strict action, Rapido made a statement that it will suspend all its services in Maharashtra. Rapido was asked to suspend all its services, including two-wheeler passenger service, two-wheeler parcel service and auto service, in Maharashtra by 1 pm on Friday. 

The court's order came after the company failed to disclose material facts and show licence, said a report. 

The court was hearing Rapido's plea challenging the state government's refusal to grant taxi aggregator licence to bike taxi aggregators. In October 2022, Karnataka government had asked cab aggregators Uber, SoftBank-backed Ola and Rapido to stop three-wheeler services in Bengaluru, accusing them of overcharging and harassing customers.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Jan 13, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Jan 13, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
