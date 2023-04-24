Ratan Tata receives highest Australian civil honour; check out pics

Industrialist and Tata Sons' chairman emeritus Ratan Tata has been conferred with the Order of Australia, the highest Australian civil honour. Australian Ambassador to India Barry O’ Farrell confirmed the development on Twitter over the weekend and hailed Tata as “a titan of business, industry and philanthropy”. He said Tata's contributions have made a significant impact in Australia.

O’Farrell tweeted on Saturday, “Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry & philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia. Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the Australia-India relationship”.

Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry & philanthropy not just in 🇮🇳, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in 🇦🇺. Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to @RNTata2000 in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the 🇦🇺🇮🇳relationship. @ausgov pic.twitter.com/N7e05sWzpV — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) April 22, 2023

Ratan Tata was appointed as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia for his service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship, particularly trade, investment, and philanthropy.

Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) executive Rahul Ranjan shared pictures of the felicitation ceremony on a LinkedIn post.

Ranjan wrote in his post: “Mr Tata’s contributions to the world of business and philanthropy are well known, not just in India but across the globe. He has been a driving force behind many successful ventures and his leadership and vision have inspired countless individuals to achieve their dreams”.

Towards the end of his post, he said that Tata’s achievements are an inspiration to everyone. Ranjan wrote: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Ratan Tata on this momentous occasion. Your life and achievements are an inspiration to us all and we are grateful for the impact you have had on the world”.

