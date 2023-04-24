I-T dept conducts searches at over 50 locations connected to real estate firm G Square

The Income Tax (I-T) Department officials are carrying out searches at more than 50 locations in Tamil Nadu. Searches are being carried out at the properties of the private real estate developer G Square. More details regarding the raid are awaited as of now.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre are protesting outside the house of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan's son after the I-T sleuths raided his house. Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan's son is a shareholder in G Square, news agency ANI reported.

The raids come almost a week after the Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai released the DMK Files wherein he made graft allegations against the ruling party and its president MK Stalin. He said that this was just part one. The DMK Files contained details about properties allegedly owned by DMK family members, ministers, MLAs, and MPs.

Speaking about the DMK Files at India Today Karnataka Roundtable 2023, Annamalai stated: “I think the numbers are pretty high. Rs 1,34,000 crore for about 11 people in the DMK who have been in the party for 30-40 years. We disclosed approximately 190 companies owned by them and we valued each one professionally.”

G Square Realtors is a private company incorporated on October 12, 2012, and has been classified as a non-government company and registered at the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The company was earlier raided by the Income Tax Department in 2019.

The company G Square Realtors has been mired in political controversy. The BJP has accused the top Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of helping the real estate company grow in the state.

