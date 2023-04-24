'BlackRock employees asking for selfies': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani clearly has a global fan base!

Nandan Nilekani needs no introduction. Often known as the man who gave India 'Aadhaar', the world's largest biometric ID system, Nilekani has been at the forefront of the IT revolution in India as the co-founder of Infosys along with NR Narayana Murthy.

To say that Nandan Nilekani has a massive popularity among Indians would be an understatement as the technocrat enjoys a global presence. And we have a proof!

In his recent LinkedIn Post, Mark Wiedman, head of the global client business at investment management company BlackRock, revealed how Nandan Nilekani was surrounded by a fan club of BlackRock employees -- all of them asking for selfies after a session on Nilekani's contribution towards the country and his vision for India.

"After I met Nandan Nilekani in Mumbai this year, I invited him to our new Hudson Yards offices to teach us what’s happening in India," Wiedman said in his post.

To elaborate on Nandan Nilekani's contribution, Wiedman began with a question, "Imagine a society with over one billion people living without an identification card?"

"Nandan is the co-founder of Infosys and architect of the 'unified payments interface' (UPI). He spent the last 14 years transforming India by giving hundreds of millions of folks a unique ID. The foundation is a biometric library for authentication," Wiedman elaborated.

In his post, Wiedman also mentioned how the technology built by Nandan is helping Indians in their everyday lives.

His vision is to go global, the post read, adding that Nilekani met with over 50 countries interested in collaborating with India on cross-border payments.

"At the end of the session, Nandan was surrounded by a fan club of BlackRock employees asking for selfies!," Wiedman revealed.

Nandan Nilekani is the co-founder and chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited. He was the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the rank of a Cabinet Minister from 2009 to 2014.

Most recently, Nandan has co-founded and is the Chairman of EkStep, a not-for-profit effort to create a learner centric, technology-based platform to improve basic literacy and numeracy for millions of children, as per the Infosys website.

Nilekani will address the Business Today MindRush 2023 to be held on April 26 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

