Raymond appoints Sunil Kataria as CEO of lifestyle business

The country's leading textile and apparel company Raymond Ltd has roped in consumer goods industry veteran Sunil Kataria to lead its lifestyle business. Kataria, who was earlier heading Mumbai-based fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) as its chief executive, took charge of his new role today.

Kataria, the former CEO of India and SAARC markets at GCPL, left the firm earlier this year after serving it for over a decade. An MBA in marketing from Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, he has had successful stints at leading consumer facing companies like Marico and Idea Cellular, before joining GCPL in 2011. At GCPL, Kataria was responsible for creating an innovation led product portfolio and strengthening it's digital capabilities.

According to Raymond management, his appointment comes at a critical juncture in the firm's journey. "Sunil's role will be pivotal in driving the ongoing transformation to create a future ready Raymond that intersperses digital and physical experiences while infusing freshness to product portfolio to drive growth. With customer centricity at the core, Raymond has been driving an enterprise wide transformation aimed at harnessing the unprecedented digital opportunity," they said in a statement.

The lifestyle business is the flagship vertical of Raymond Group which includes branded textiles, garmenting, shirting, retail and apparel business including brands such as Raymond, Raymond Ready-to-Wear, Raymond Made to Measure, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx and Ethnix by Raymond.

"We believe in having industry's finest talent that resonates with our vision to create a future ready organisation. During the last few years, we have been making stronger strides and creating brands and retail experiences for our loyal and new-age consumers. I would like to welcome Sunil to the Raymond family and believe that he would be instrumental in accelerating growth for the business in India and international markets," Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said.

