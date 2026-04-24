Paytm Payments Bank licence cancelled: What it means for operations, UPI, customers

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cancel the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank marks the formal end of a regulatory process that had already rendered the entity largely inactive over the past two years. While the move appears significant on paper, its real-world impact on Paytm’s operations and customers is expected to be limited.

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Effect on operations

Operationally, Paytm Payments Bank had already been in a run-down mode since early 2024. The RBI had progressively tightened restrictions — first halting new customer onboarding in 2022, and later banning fresh deposits, credit transactions, and wallet top-ups in January 2024. By March 15, 2024, the bank could no longer accept any new funds, effectively freezing its core banking activities.

Since then, the bank has only been allowed to process withdrawals of existing balances and facilitate limited services such as loan referrals. With no new deposits or active banking functions, the entity became functionally dormant through 2024–2025. The licence cancellation now formalises this status, with the RBI set to initiate winding-up proceedings.

Importantly, the regulator has assured that the bank has sufficient liquidity to repay all depositors, ensuring an orderly exit without systemic disruption.

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MUST READ: RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank licence, cites regulatory violations, depositor risks

How does it affect Paytm Payments?

For Paytm’s broader payments business, the impact is minimal. Following the 2024 restrictions, the company had already restructured its ecosystem to operate independently of its banking arm.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approved Paytm as a third-party application provider, enabling it to continue UPI services through partner banks. Its UPI handle was migrated to a multi-bank framework led by Yes Bank, while merchant settlements and payment flows were shifted to external banking partners.

Additionally, regulatory approvals — such as onboarding new UPI users in October 2024 and securing a payment aggregator licence in November 2025 — have strengthened Paytm’s transition into a payments distribution platform rather than a bank-led model.

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As a result, Paytm’s core payment services continue to function normally despite the bank’s closure.

Immediate impact on customers

For customers, there is no immediate disruption. Users can continue to withdraw their existing balances, and the RBI has ensured that all deposits are protected.

Since fresh deposits and wallet top-ups were already restricted from March 2024, most customers have either withdrawn or utilised their funds over the past two years. The phased regulatory approach was designed to avoid sudden shocks and give users sufficient time to transition.

MUST READ: BT Explainer: Why RBI cancelled Paytm Payments Bank’s licence — a breakdown of regulatory lapses, concerns

What happens to wallet and day-to-day services?

Paytm’s wallet business has already been converted into a non-reloadable instrument since March 2024. This means users cannot add new money, but can continue to use any remaining balance until it is exhausted.

Day-to-day services such as UPI payments, QR-based merchant transactions, and bill payments remain unaffected, as these are now routed through partner banks rather than Paytm Payments Bank.